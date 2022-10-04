Twitter has expanded access to its experimental Status feature, the test it began in July this year. According to a TechCrunch report, the feature will let users tag posts with additional expressions beyond the tweet.

This comes after the microblogging site revealed testing its edit feature and shared how it will look on the platform. The feature will first be available to Twitter Blue subscribers, according to reports.

The microblogging site is adding a common Twitter slang like 'Don't @ me.' App researcher Jane Manchun Wong spotted the feature on Twitter Status testers and shared it on the platform. According to reports, the feature does not form part of the Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter got a new set of Statuses with more Twitter-y slangs like "Don't @ me", "Tweeting it into existence", "That's it, that's the Tweet", etc



The icons also look more 3D than the typical Twemojis https://t.co/yDCbD7Un6jpic.twitter.com/VXddKm2zK5 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 3, 2022

However, the feature is not rolling out to all users. The ability to add status to a tweet is available to select users in the US and is now expanding to users in Australia. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the feature experiment with a new set of statuses in Australia.