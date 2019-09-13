Spectrum auction to end by early next year: Telecom Minister

Indian government will auction mobile spectrum either by the end of this year or early next year, Union minister for Communications and Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Friday.

“The communications policy is already in place, and by the end of this year or beginning of the next year, we propose to go for auction of spectrum. And we have ensured that India’s auction of spectrum is done in a fair and transparent manner,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“The Government, my department is surely looking into all the problems of the telecom sector. Many of them, we have already taken up to the government, all the policy initiatives are also in place, whether it’s spectrum trading and spectrum sharing,” he added.

Maritime connectivity

Separately, the minister launched Nelco’s maritime communication services. The Tata Group company will provide broadband services to the maritime sector. Maritime connectivity will enable support to those in sea by providing voice, data and video services while travelling on sailing vessels, cruise liners, ships in India, using satellite technology.

“We will also be offering a bouquet of digital services to cater to the needs of the various types of maritime vessels. Going forward we believe that we will be able to fully meet the communication needs of the Maritime Industry with our comprehensive solutions,” P J Nath, MD & CEO at Nelco said.

The services are being launched under In-flight and Maritime Communications (IFMC) license announced by the Government in December 2018. IFMC allows voice and internet services while flying over the Indian skies and sailing in Indian waters, both for international and Indian aircrafts and vessels.

