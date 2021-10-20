STPI FinBlue, Chennai signs MoU with AFIN

Scripting a survival
STPI FinBlue, Chennai, on Wednesday signed an MoU with ASEAN Financial Innovation Network Ltd (AFIN) to explore cross border collaboration. The signing of MoU with AFIN will strengthen the collaboration for leveraging the latter’s expertise and knowledge to empower start-ups incubated at STPI FinBlue, Chennai to develop ‘World Class Products,’ says a release from STPI Chennai.
STPI FinBlue, Chennai, is a domain specific facility for start-ups working in financial technology at Chennai. Setup by STPI, the CoE is having incubation centre along with SandBox and API Exchange access and provides the necessary support like training, mentoring, marketing, access to funding resources, IPR/ patenting assistance and other requisite support to the start-ups working in this domain.
Devesh Tyagi, Senior Director, STPI, said that it is very apt for STPI to sign an MoU with AFIN so that both the leading FinTech technology countries can collaborate with each other and share the best practices across the border, the release said.
