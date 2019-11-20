TCS and Qualcomm to launch 5G Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Building technologies to power lithium-ion batteries
IT services giant TCS on Wednesday announced it is partnering with chipmaker Qualcomm to launch of a 5G Innovation Hub in Hyderabad.
With support from Qualcomm, the new hub will be used to build domain-specific solutions that utilize the combinatorial power of AI, IoT and 5G technologies to help global enterprises across industries accelerate their digital transformation journeys, TCS said in a statement.
The new hub will utilize TCS’ expertise in digital technologies, along with Qualcomm Technologies’ depth in 5G, edge AI and edge devices to build solutions to entirely new use-cases.
The Innovation Hub will explore the possibilities opened up by 5G in different industries – such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, utilities. Solutions developed at the hub will help customers build new business models, and generate new revenue streams.
“The convergence of 5G AI and edge computing will open unprecedented opportunities for value creation in industrial automation, autonomous vehicles and other industries,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. “The new Innovation Hub brings together TCS’ and Qualcomm Technologies’ world-class technology expertise to unlock the potential of transformational solutions in this emerging space to help global enterprises explore the art of the possible and accelerate their Business 4.0 journeys.”
“Artificial Intelligence, coupled with 5G, has the power to transform the world, simplifying and enriching our daily lives. Qualcomm Technologies has been working persistently to achieve this transition by creating the essential components that will help enable the development of these exciting new experiences. We are thrilled to extend our long relationship with TCS into a more strategic collaboration through the Innovation Hub and explore new and innovative use cases of 5G technologies and AI relevant to India and enterprises across the globe,” said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.
