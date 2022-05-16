TeamLease’s hire, train and deploy model gains acceptance

As the concept of ‘bench’ employees or employees not assigned to any project fades away, the hire, train and deploy (HTD) model from recruitment firm Teamlease has come in handy to bridge the talent demand-supply gap in the IT sector.

In this model, a client gives a specific skill requirement to TeamLease, which then selects candidates with three-seven years' experience from the market, trains and deploys them with the client.

The model helps clients save time in training candidates, who are deployed immediately on projects and are billed from day one of hiring, said Sunil Chemmankotil, head of the specialised staffing division of TeamLease Services.

HTD is a talent supply solution which enables customers hire the right talent for the right position, ready to deliver. Candidates with basic criteria/ skill sets are hired by the staffing company, and given 15-20 days of rigorous training on advanced skills and then deployed onprojects on contract, he told BusinessLine

The training curriculum is jointly developed by the clients and TeamLease Digital’s in-house EdTech organisation. Clients not only save on time and cost with the HTD model, but also get resources with the exact skill set for their projects. HTD is rapidly becoming an important strategy in bridging the talent demand- supply gap, he said.

Some of the most sought after skills in HTD are Mainframe, Dot Net, Node JS, PHP, cloud computing, Service Desk, Data Analytics, Microservices, Devops, digital skills and emerging skills, he said. The trained candidates are on the rolls of TeamLease, he added

When an SAP consulting firm wanted 20 plug-and-play resources in SAP Security, with expertise in Fiori, HANA and BW security, Teamlease tapped resources with three-five years’ experience and a basic understanding and exposure to SAP security concepts with analytical. Twenty candidates were on-boarded in 45 days (including client technical interview and three weeks’ training) with the client, he said, without giving the name of the client due to confidentiality clauses.

“The HTD model is a win-win situation for the client, the candidate and us. The client gets trained manpower, while we get a premium for the service, and the candidate gets a 30-40 per cent salary increase,” he said. A candidate with SAP Security (Fiori, HANA, and BW security) with three-five years experience earns ₹80,000 a month, and following the HTD gets ₹1,11,000 after a 20-day rigorous training programme, he added.

Sukumar, who has five years of experience in Oracle E-Business suite, was put under the HTD model to work on the Oracle security project. “My recent transition from Oracle Apps Developer to Oracle Security Consultant gives me a new set of exciting responsibilities and challenges,” he said.

“We have executed 10 projects in FY22 as HTD gets greater acceptance from clients. We already have an order pipeline for another 10 projects across various skills in the first quarter. We are witnessing over 100 per cent growth Q-on-Q in our HTD business,” he said .