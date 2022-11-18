Kolkata, Nov 18 Techno Electric and Engineering Ltd (TEECL) expects its 24 MW data centre in Chennai to be operational by September 2023. The project, spread across four acres and built over 20,000 sq.m, is being set up at an investment of close to $160 million (approximately Rs 1,306 crore at the current exchange rate).

The facility will be powered by a 111.9 MW captive wind energy source from within Tamil Nadu.

The data centre in Chennai is part of the company’s plans to develop ultra-scalable hyper-density 250 MW data centres across the country by FY30. The company also plans to develop a data centre of 24 MW IT load in Kolkata by FY 2024-25.

“One of our key focus areas will be developing data centre infrastructure, given the growth opportunity in this sector. With the growth of the digital space, backed by IT policies and data privatisation, it is expected that the third-party data centre in the industry is likely to be around 5 GW by 2030 and 2 GW in three years, from the existing 500 MW capacity,” said P. P. Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, TEECL, in the latest annual report (2021-22).

The company, which clocked a turnover of around Rs 1,074 crore in FY22, currently provides end-to-end solutions to customers across the electricity value chain through the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) vertical, asset ownership and operations and maintenance services.

While the data centre space remains a promising sector, the bottleneck for IT companies is to get the right compliances in place, including land acquisition and streamlining power grids, among others. TEECL will leverage its 35-year expertise in the EPC space to set up, maintain, and smoothly run a data centre in India, it said.

“We are pleased with the progress of the construction of our Chennai Data Center and are optimistic about its timely completion, considering TEECL’s impeccable project delivery track record. According to our estimates, the facility should be operational by September 2023. The 24 MW Chennai Data Center will signify TEECL’s arrival in the futuristic domain, and will be a stepping stone for the creation of an intricate green data centre network across India, driven by pioneering organisations such as ours,” Ankit Saraiya, Director & Head of Data Center Vertical – TEECL, said in a statement.

Chennai is one of the fastest growing data centre micro markets in India, growing at 20-25 per cent CAGR in the last decade, with its market share in the country expected to double by 2023.