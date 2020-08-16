Telegram adds one-on-one video calls feature for Android and iOS

Telegram, now, allows users to conduct one-on-one video calls directly from the app.

“(We) will continue to develop features that make Telegram much more than just a messaging app. We're adding the one you've been asking for – fast and secure video calls,” Telegram said in an official blog post announcing the feature.

The company said that the feature was launched to address the need for face-to-face communication accelerated by the pandemic this year.

A user can start a video call from their contact's profile page. All video calls are protected with end-to-end encryption, the platform said emphasising on security.

Users can confirm their connection by comparing something akin to an emoji code with the receiver. Both the user making the call and the person receiving the call will see four emoji on-screen. If they match, the chat the connection has been secured.

“if they match, your call is 100 per cent secured by time-tested encryption also used in Telegram's Secret Chats and Voice Calls. You can find more details on this page. Our apps for Android and iOS have reproducible builds, so anyone can verify encryption and confirm that their app uses the exact same open-source code that we publish with each update,” Telegram said in the post.

Users can switch their video on or off during the call. Similar to other video content on the app, video calls also support picture-in-picture mode, allowing users to scroll through chats while on the call.

The alpha version of Telegram’s video calls feature is now available on both Android and iOS.

The messaging platform will continue to update the video calling feature and will also add a group video calls feature in the coming months, it said.