Telegram adds one-on-one video calls feature for Android and iOS

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
Telegram, now, allows users to conduct one-on-one video calls directly from the app.
“(We) will continue to develop features that make Telegram much more than just a messaging app. We're adding the one you've been asking for – fast and secure video calls,” Telegram said in an official blog post announcing the feature.
The company said that the feature was launched to address the need for face-to-face communication accelerated by the pandemic this year.
A user can start a video call from their contact's profile page. All video calls are protected with end-to-end encryption, the platform said emphasising on security.
Users can confirm their connection by comparing something akin to an emoji code with the receiver. Both the user making the call and the person receiving the call will see four emoji on-screen. If they match, the chat the connection has been secured.
“if they match, your call is 100 per cent secured by time-tested encryption also used in Telegram's Secret Chats and Voice Calls. You can find more details on this page. Our apps for Android and iOS have reproducible builds, so anyone can verify encryption and confirm that their app uses the exact same open-source code that we publish with each update,” Telegram said in the post.
Users can switch their video on or off during the call. Similar to other video content on the app, video calls also support picture-in-picture mode, allowing users to scroll through chats while on the call.
The alpha version of Telegram’s video calls feature is now available on both Android and iOS.
The messaging platform will continue to update the video calling feature and will also add a group video calls feature in the coming months, it said.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...