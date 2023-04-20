TiE Bengaluru has announced the formation of TiE Mangaluru Satellite Chapter with ten founding charter members. TiE was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives and senior professionals.

Addressing the media in Mangaluru on Thursday, Rohith Bhat, Founding President of TiE Mangaluru Satellite Chapter and Lead Industry Anchor of Mangaluru Cluster of KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission), said the ‘Silicon Beach’ ecosystem is brimming with talent, energy, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit. He referred coastal Karnataka region comprising of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts as the ‘Silicon Beach of India’.

Silicon Beach ecosystem

Explaining the potential of ‘Silicon Beach of India’, he said the region produces more than 10,000 engineers yearly from more than 25 engineering colleges. ‘Silicon Beach of India’ has more than 15 incubators and 125-plus startups across fintech, SaaS, gaming and health-tech sectors. With over 100 technology companies employing 15,000-plus engineers and generating $375 million in revenues, ‘Silicon Beach of India’ is well on its way to becoming the next technology hub in India.

He said this vibrant startup ecosystem requires mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation to turbocharge its growth, and TiE Mangaluru aims to facilitate that by bringing all stakeholders on its common platform.

“This partnership with TiE Bengalore will help us funnel the best-in-class mentorship, funding and networking from Bengaluru, the startup capital of the world,” he said.

Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bengaluru, said: “We are delighted to partner with Rohith Bhat and the dynamic team of founding charter members to create a much more vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Silicon Beach of India. We look forward to working together in bringing the best of TiE’s global initiatives to this region. In this context, happy to share that the TiE Global Summit, the flagship event of TiE globally, is coming to Bengaluru in 2024 and this mega event will be jointly hosted by TiE Mangaluru, TiE Mysuru and TiE Hubli.”

TiE Mangaluru currently has ten charter members, a smiliar associates and mentors to start with. Rohith Bhat, who is the President of TiE Mangaluru, is the Founder of 99Games and Robosoft Technologies.

Other founding charter members include Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Novigo Solutions; Ram Acharya, Chief Technology Officer of Global Delight; Shylaja Rao, Founding General Partner at Ventana Ventures; Rathnakar Bhat, CEO of Karmic Designs; Suyog Shetty, CEO of Niveus Solutions; Shyamprasad Hebbar, Senior Vice President of GlowTouch Technologies; Ravi Haldipur, Founder Director of eSamudaay; Prasanna Shenoy Group President of Invenger Technologies; and Shilpa Bhat, Vice President of 99Games.

