To support data demand, RJio is building India-centric submarine cable systems

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, is constructing two India-centric submarine cable systems jointly with global partners and submarine cable supplier SubCom, to support the growth in data demand.
The India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system connects India east-bound to Singapore and beyond, while the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects India westbound to the Middle East and Europe. IAX is expected to be ready for service in mid-2023 and IEX in early 2024.
The systems will interconnect the world’s top inter-exchange points and content hubs for extension of service globally.
These high capacities and high-speed systems will provide more than 200 TBPS of capacity spanning over 16,000 km. Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations.
IAX and IEX will enhance the ability of consumer and enterprise users to access content and cloud services in and out of India. These systems will place India at the centre of the international network map, recognising the country’s increased importance, staggering growth, and the quantum shift in data use since the launch of Jio services in 2016, the company said in a statement.
“Jio is at the forefront of India’s explosive growth in digital services and data consumption. To meet the demands of streaming video, remote workforce, 5G, IoT, and beyond, Jio is taking a leadership role in the construction of the first of its kind, India-centric IAX and IEX subsea systems,” said Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio.
“Implementing these critical initiatives in the shadow of a global pandemic is a challenge, but the ongoing pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation and the necessity of high-performance global connectivity for the delivery of a richer experience to enterprises and consumers,” he added.
The IAX system will connect India to Asia Pacific markets with express connectivity from Mumbai and Chennai to Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. In addition, the IEX system extends India's connectivity to Italy, landing in Savona, and additional landings in the Middle East and North Africa.
Apart from the seamless connection of the IAX and IEX sub-sea systems, the two systems are also connected to the Reliance Jio Global Fiber Network beyond the Asia Pacific and Europe, connecting to both the east and west coast of the USA, it added.
