Shell in early talks to acquire its rival BP, reports WSJ based on sources.
Deal for BP, worth roughly $80 billion, would be a landmark combination of two supermajor oil companies - WSJ
This is a developing story. Please check our site later for more information.
Published on June 25, 2025
