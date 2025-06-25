In a sea of smartphones vying for attention in the competitive mid-range segment, Motorola’s latest offering stands out in more ways than one. With a bold design, intuitive AI features, a reliable camera setup, and a battery that comfortably lasts the day, this device feels thoughtfully put together for the quintessential Indian consumer who wants a balance of performance and personality — minus the gimmicks.

Design

The Edge 60 Pro carries forward Motorola’s love for dramatic colours, clean build, and a no-fuss design. Up front, you get a 6.7-inch pOLED panel with slim bezels, and protection by Gorilla Glass 7i. At 186g and just 8.2mm thick, the phone sits comfortably in hand, and might make a few heads turn with its snazzy colour options that include Sparkling Grape, Dazzling Blue and Shadow. All three have different finishing touches with their texture. I’ve got the bold Sparkling Grape colourway for review, with its smooth matte finish.

The latest addition to its hardware is a dedicated AI key, which almost all cutting-edge smartphones, across price categories, are now adopting.

Multimedia

The 6.7-inch display with up to 120 Hz refresh rates makes for some easy viewing and casual gaming. I re-watched the unbelievably astounding documentary called Three Identical Strangers on the device, with its incredulous storyline of three young men who discover that they’re triplets and separated at birth. The scenes recreated with a tinge of sepia to denote the 1970s, the grainy but arresting real-life footage from the families, and the dark and impactful turn the documentary takes are all captured beautifully on the device. The smartphone has two speakers and is loud enough at mid-volume mark, and delivers decent acoustics for a mid-range smartphone, along with Dolby Atmos.

AI Features

The AI Key launches a host of AI features that include ‘Update Me’, ‘Take Notes’ to record, transcribe, or summarise conversation, ‘Remember This’ to quickly save some information onto the device to access later, and ‘Magic Canvas’ to create AI images. This bar adapts to different apps I might be using, and suggests what it thinks might be helpful functions for me on that particular app or context.

I can also double-tap on the rear panel to quickly launch these functions.

Camera

The main camera setup on the Edge 60 Pro includes a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 700C lens with optical image stabilisation, supported by a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 10 MP telephoto lens. Daylight photos are rich and vibrant. Shots taken in a garden really popped, and also captured some flora and fauna quite pleasantly in close-ups. The Portrait mode delivered some nice results with accurate skin tones and an appropriate background blur. There is some shift in the colour warmth between 2x and 3x, but it’s not particularly bothersome. Low-light photos were also surprisingly good, with minimal noise. The selfie camera is 50 MP and also captures portraits really well, without beautification effects.

Tech Specs

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset and comes in three RAM options of 8 GB, 12 GB, and 16 GB. The storage options are 256 GB and 512 GB. The unit I’ve got has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Gaming was smooth on the device, and multitasking too. The smartphone comes with Android 15 with Hello UI as the user interface. The brand has promised three major OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

Battery

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, and easily keeps me company through a functional day of browsing, watching videos, playing casual games, and taking photos. When I hit the bed at night, it still easily has about 50 per cent on most days. It supports up to 90 W of wired charging and charges fully in less than an hour.

Verdict

Over the last couple of years, since its impactful re-entry in the Indian market, Moto has consistently delivered some smartphones that leave an impression. The Moto Edge 60 Pro is one such. It packs in a big and bright display, a decent set of cameras, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting, fast-charging battery. At the mid-range price point, few other devices get so much right that one can easily overlook any drawbacks they might have!

Snapshot Price: ₹40,999 Pros: Unique colourways, clean design, bright 6.7-inch pOLED, versatile triple-camera setup, dedicated AI Key, excellent battery life Cons: A few features take some exploring and may not be obvious at first, auto-suggestions for AI functions could be more refined and varied

Published on June 25, 2025