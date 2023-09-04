Nextiva, a connected communications company headquartered in Arizona, USA, which entered India with the acquisition of Simplify360, now plans to hire 100 employees across functions in the next 12 months, according to Tomas Gorny, Co-founder and CEO of Nextiva.

The company acquired AI customer experience platform Simplify360 in April 2023 for an undisclosed amount. It is closely integrating Simplify360’s product into its portfolio, and aims to expand its go-to-market geographies beyond the US. Currently, Nextiva has 100 employees based in India.

“Establishing a presence in India was necessary as it is a strategic geographic location, and we didn’t have a presence in Asia and the West Asian markets. From a talent pool perspective, too, it enables us us to get better talent on board,” Gorny told businessline.

He said the partnership was pursued because the company was exploring opportunities to integrate digital engagement such as live chat messages, social media, and reputation as key channels. Nextiva aims to build a comprehensive solution that unifies all conversations in a single space, where the companies, management, and front-line staff can draw insights from data, and provide better experiences to customers.

Simplify360 serves around 150 customers in India, including Amazon, Honda, HP, Nestle, HDFC, Hyundai, Canon, and Xiaomi. Nextiva aims to increase its market share and obtain more opportunities in multiple markets.

Gorny said, “India, as one of the fastest-growing countries, is very important to us, and the surrounding regions, as well. We anticipate that, percentage-wise, over the next three years, the more aggressive growth will come outside of the US, and probably leading here in this region.”

Backed by Goldman Sachs, Nextiva was valued at $2.7 billion dollars by its first and latest financing round in late 2021. Globally, the company clocks around $350 million, and has a roughly 5 per cent market share in the cloud communication and cloud conversation businesses. It has around 100,000 customers, including small, mid-size, and large businesses.