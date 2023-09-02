Vodafone Idea has introduced a new postpaid initiative, “Choice”, to stem hemorrhaging of subscribers. ‘Choice’ plans for its postpaid users will allow them to bundle benefits most relevant to their needs.

“‘Choice’ will give the users the ability to choose their preferred benefits across four major segments- Entertainment, Food, Travel and Mobile Security.”

According to experts, next to Airtel, Vodafone Idea has the second largest number of postpaid subscribers. As it awaits further funds from promoters and potentially other investors, Vi has had trouble funding capital expenditure. This could be a motivating factor for introducing this benefit, the expert said, to encourage subscriber retention.

According to the latest report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Vodafone Idea lost 1.8 million active users in May, the highest in six months.

The ‘Choice’ feature will be available for Vi Individual and Family postpaid plans for no additional cost. For Vi individual plans, the number of choices subscribers can make will increase with the cost.

Commenting on the proposition, Avneesh Khosla, CMO for Vi, said, “Vi Max is a significant leap forward in our ongoing commitment to innovation and consumer centricity, As we introduce the pioneering “Choice” feature, we are reimagining the possibilities of a post paid plan.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit