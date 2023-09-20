:

Warner Bros. Discovery, a US-based media and entertainment company, opened “Hyderabad Capability Centre”, its first Greenfield office in Asia, here on Wednesday.

“This is the first Greenfield office of the company in Asia after the merger of Warner Media and Discovery,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister, K T Rama Rao said after inaugurating the centre.

The capability centre would act as a strategic hub for the company’s operations in India. In its first year of operations, the centre would have 1,200 employees, a government official had said after the State government officials and representatives of the company met in the US during May.

Addressing a gathering on Wednesday, the minister said number of IT workforce in Telangana has increased from 3.23 lakh in 2014 when the State was formed, to 10 lakh now.

“In the first half of 2023, Hyderabad has overtaken Bengaluru as the top destination for the global capability centres,” the minister said in a statement.