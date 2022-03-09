Web Werks to set up data centres in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Eyeing a huge opportunity for cloud storage in India, Web Werks, a homegrown data centre company, has said it would be setting up data centres in all the metros and other top cities.

With aggregate space of 2.25 lakh sq ft, Web Werks operates three data centers in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR.

“We are planning to open data centres in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and a second one in Mumbai,” Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Web Werks, Nikhil Rathi, told BusinessLine.

Customers are allowed to bring in their own servers or just walk in with their requirements to store data in co-location facilities.

“There is a capacity dearth in India. There is huge demand for space in data centres. If you ask for 1,000 racks, there is actually is no space available in cities such as Mumbai and Chennai,” he said.

The company had raised $150 million from the NYSE-listed Iron Mountain Inc last year to fund its expansion.

He said it was not easy to roll out a data centre. “It takes at least 30-34 months from acquiring land to setting up infrastructure,” he said.

He said the company would like to set up data centres within cities. “That’s where customers would like them to be,” he said.

He, however, said it would take at least two-three years for Edge data centres to come up in the country.

Hyderabad acquisition

The company has acquired a building to house its data centre, which would offer 1.20 lakh sq ft of co-location space. The first phase of delivery is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The Chennai and Bengaluru facilities, too, would be up and running this calendar year,” he said.

“Our data centre facility will enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure in a global data centre.

Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers offer 19 facilities in India, the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.