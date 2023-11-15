Zoho, the Chennai-headquartered technology company, has launched Zoho Practice, a free end-to-end practice management solution for chartered accountants (CAs). The software provides accountants a one-stop solution to streamline their firm’s workflows, and seamlessly collaborate internally and with their clients. This empowers them to offer more value-added services and grow their own firms, says a press release.

Zoho Practice comes with client management, document management, task management, timesheet, and billing capabilities. The application also offers a few industry-first capabilities, built from the ground up for distributed firms, like advanced collaboration through chat, voice or video call, and documents sharing. It also offers AI-driven anomaly detection to identify inconsistencies in transactions, so that the issue can be rectified quickly.

The practice management solution comes pre-integrated with Zoho Books (accounting app), Zoho Expense (travel and expense management app), and Zoho Payroll (payroll management app), providing a comprehensive central repository while enabling seamless interoperability between an accountant’s practice and their client’s finance and operations, the release said.

Pricing

Zoho Practice is available for use immediately, and is free for accounting firms with up to three users. Additional users can be added by purchasing the add-on which works up to ₹150 per month per user. Customers of Zoho Finance Platform can install the extensions offered in the Zoho Marketplace from within the applications. The extensions are priced by their respective developers, the release said.

