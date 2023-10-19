Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) inaugurated the Warora-Kurnool Transmission Line, a colossal project covering 1,756 circuit kilometers across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. This is set to reinforce the national grid, enabling power transmission of 4,500 MW between the Western and Southern regions. The endeavor is poised to strengthen the Southern region’s grid and facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources on a large scale.

Established in 2015, Warora Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL) is an initiative aimed at fostering an additional inter-regional alternate current link for import into the Southern region. The project involved the installation of a 765/400 kV sub-station in Warangal, underlining the company’s commitment to expand its presence across various regions of the country.

The project’s engineering feats include the utilization of technologies such as drones for stringing in remote areas with limited accessibility. The construction involved the pioneering installation of midstream towers on the Krishna River, demonstrating exceptional planning and execution capabilities within a restricted three-month annual working window.

However, the shares were down by 0.45 per cent to ₹760.85 at 10.58 am on the BSE.