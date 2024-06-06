Shares of nine of the 10 listed Adani Group companies ended in the positive territory on Thursday, maintaining their winning run for the second day, with Adani Energy rallying over 5 per cent in line with a recovery in the equity market.
- Also read:BHEL, Adani Power Shares Update 06 June 2024: BHEL shares rally on securing order from Adani Power
The stock of Adani Energy Solutions jumped 5.10 per cent, Adani Total Gas soared 3.97 per cent, NDTV moved up by 3.70 per cent, Adani Power rallied 3.17 per cent, and Adani Wilmar advanced 3.05 per cent on the BSE.
ACC rallied 2.56 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbed 2.13 per cent, Adani Green Energy went up by 1.99 per cent, and Ambuja Cements (1.77 per cent).
The combined market valuation of all the nine firms stood at ₹14,08,109.76 crore.
The stock of Adani Ports, however, declined by 0.18 per cent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 692.27 points, or 0.93 per cent, to settle at 75,074.51 on Thursday. In intra-day trade, the benchmark soared 915.49 points or 1.23 per cent to 75,297.73.
Shares of nine of the 10 listed Adani Group companies, had ended with gains on Wednesday, a day after suffering heavy beating, amid value-buying at lower levels, and recovery in the equity market.
All Adani Group companies tumbled on Tuesday, with many firms hitting their lower circuit limits, on below-expectation poll results.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.