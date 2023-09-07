Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.’s shares were up by 5 per cent after the company announced its acquisition of Interact DX, a digital customer engagement product suite tailored for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry in Asia.

Interact DX is a platform that integrates various forms of customer communications and interactive marketing, ushering in the next era of digital customer engagement for banks, insurers, and financial institutions. The acquisition, pending shareholder approval, is anticipated to conclude by September 30, 2023.

The shares were up by 5 per cent to Rs. 1236.45 at 12.20 p.m. on the BSE.