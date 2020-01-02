Markets

Bharat Bond listing on Thursday

Chennai | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

The units of Bharat Bond ETF issued by Edelweiss Asset Management will be listed for trading on the exchanges on Thursday. Edelweiss AMC had raised ₹12,395 crore through the first-ever corporate bond ETF.

The initial NFO issue size of ₹7,000 crore was subscribed 1.8 times. While the three-year Bond had received applications for ₹6,982 crore, the 10-year got ₹5,413 crore. The NFO had witnessed wide retail participation with strong support from digital channels.

Bharat Bond will invest only in AAA-rated public sector bonds. The ETF with a three-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond index — April 2023 and the one with a 10-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index — April 2030. Our Bureau

