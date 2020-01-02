Bharat Bond listing on Thursday

The units of Bharat Bond ETF issued by Edelweiss Asset Management will be listed for trading on the exchanges on Thursday. Edelweiss AMC had raised ₹12,395 crore through the first-ever corporate bond ETF.

The initial NFO issue size of ₹7,000 crore was subscribed 1.8 times. While the three-year Bond had received applications for ₹6,982 crore, the 10-year got ₹5,413 crore. The NFO had witnessed wide retail participation with strong support from digital channels.

Bharat Bond will invest only in AAA-rated public sector bonds. The ETF with a three-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond index — April 2023 and the one with a 10-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index — April 2030. Our Bureau