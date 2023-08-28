Bharat Forge Ltd.’s shares were up by 2.58 per cent after the company reported that Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Private Limited, a joint venture between Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (a wholly owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited) and Rafael Advanced Systems Limited of Israel, has secured a contract valued at Rs 287.51 crore.

The Indian Ministry of Defense has awarded the contract for the supply of Missile Systems. The order is anticipated to be executed over the next twelve months, reinforcing Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems’ role in enhancing India’s defense capabilities.

The shares were up by 2.60 per cent to Rs 1048.40 at close pm on the BSE.