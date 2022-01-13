CDSL Ventures gets SEBI’s approval to set up an accreditation agency

CDSL Ventures has received SEBI’s approval to set up an accreditation agency for a period of 3 years with effect from February 1, 2022 for accreditation of eligible Investors.

SEBI in August-2021, introduced a concept of ‘Accredited Investors (AI)’ in the Indian securities market. Under the aforesaid framework covering Alternative Investment Funds, Portfolio Managers and Investment Advisors, AIs may avail flexibility in minimum investment amount or concessions from specific regulatory requirements applicable to investment products, subject to conditions applicable for specific products or services. Persons desirous of being reckoned as AIs can approach an accreditation agency for accreditation.

Nehal Vora, MD & CEO, CDSL said, “This approval will be a catalyst in further achieving our vision to build a financial eco-system that is convenient, secured and dependable for the investors.