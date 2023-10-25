Choice International Limited announced that its subsidiary, Choice Insurance Broking India Private Limited, has been appointed as the intermediary for the centrally sponsored livestock insurance scheme in Karnataka for the fiscal year 2023-24. The formal agreement for this collaboration was signed between the Karnataka Livestock Development Agency and IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited.

This initiative will provide coverage for the livelihoods and assets of approximately 1.5 lakh livestock owners across 31 districts of Karnataka.

Arun Poddar, CEO of Choice International Limited, said, “We are proud to be part of a programme that will positively impact the lives of thousands of livestock owners in Karnataka. This aligns with our core values of financial inclusion and support for rural communities. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the government bodies for their vision and dedication to this noble cause.”

However, the shares were down by 3.11 per cent to Rs 397 at 2 pm on the BSE.