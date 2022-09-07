Fears of weak demand impact crude oil futures

Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as the market players fear a weak demand outlook for the commodity due to aggressive monetary tightening measures by some major economies. Added to this, the Covid-19 related curbs in China also impacted the price of the commodity.

At 10 am on Wednesday, November Brent oil futures were at $91.55, down by 1.38 per cent; and October crude oil futures on WTI were at $85.20, down by 1.93 per cent.

September crude oil futures were trading at ₹6848 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹6933, down by 1.23 per cent; and October futures were trading at ₹6848 as against the previous close of ₹6936, down by 1.27 per cent.

Market players are expecting an interest rate hike by European Central Bank this week. The rate hike is expected at a time when the region is facing an energy crisis. There were also indications that US Federal Reserve would go ahead with aggressive monetary tightening measures to control inflation in that country.

A stronger dollar is also impacting the crude oil prices, as the commodity is priced in dollars. A stronger dollar makes the commodity costlier for those who hold other currencies.

China, which is a major consumer of crude oil, is continuing with its strategy of lockdowns in some major cities to control Covid in the region. Being a major consumer, any lockdown would bring down the demand for crude oil impacting the economy of the country.

September crude oil futures were trading at ₹640.30 on MCX in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹655.90, down by 2.38 per cent.

NCDEX

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), September guargum futures were trading at ₹9,371 in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹9284, up by 0.94 per cent.

September cottonseed oilcake futures were trading at ₹2392 on NCDEX in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹2,432, down by 1.64 per cent.