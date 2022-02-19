GMDC gets nod to mine deeper for lignite

Union Environment Ministry has approved to the State-run Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC) to go deeper to 135 meters for lignite mining from Tadkeshwar Mines near Surat.

Environment Ministry approves GMDC’s Tadkeshwar Lignite Mines, Surat, to mine up to the depth of 135 meters.

The State PSU, the largest lignite seller in the country, had an approval to mine up to the depth of 94 meters at the Tadkeshwar Lignite Mines.

On Saturday, the company informed that it had received an amendment to its environment clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Government of India to mine up to 135 meters from its earlier approved depth of 94 meters.

Commenting on the approval granted by the ministry, Roopwant Singh, Managing Director, GMDC, said, “The Lignite Mines in Tadkeshwar is strategically located in Surat, a large industrial belt. This is indeed a good development and will help us cater to the constantly increasing demand-supply gap and the energy requirements in the state and across the country.”

GMDC has mined 0.68 million tonnes of Lignite from the Tadkeshwar mines in the nine months of fiscal 2022, against 0.53 MT in a comparable period last year.

“For fiscal 2021-22, we had a production target of 86.63 lakh tonnes and we have achieved 65.64 lakh tonnes till January, 23, 2022. During the year 2021-22, lignite production at Bhavnagar mines achieved was 12.86 lakh tonnes, an increase of 7.92 lakh tonnes, as against 4.94 Lakh tonnes in 2020-21.,” added Singh.

GMDC shares last quoted at Rs 135.45 on NSE Friday, lower by 3.22 per cent over the previous close.