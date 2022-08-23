GMDC to rope in consultants to set up modular lignite washery 

Ahmedabad, Aug 23: State-run miner, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC) has invited request for proposals (RFPs) for technology consultants for the dry beneficiation technology pyrite/sulphur removal plant.

The company is looking to set up a modular lignite washery to remove pyrites from lignite produced from the company's Surkha (North) mines in Bhavnagar district.

Lignite produced from these mines is associated with pyrite, ash and sulphur. These gangue minerals deteriorate the lignite’s quality, thereby reducing the performance efficiency of the end user.

As part of the company's forward integration plans, GMDC looks to remove pyrite from the lignite to supply clean fuel to the customers. The removal of pyrites helps reduce sulphur dioxide emissions, reduction in rupture of boiler tubes and clogging, and helps improve boiler efficiency for the end users.

GMDC looks to commission a pyrite removal plant at Bhavnagar using the best and latest dry beneficiation technology, GMDC said in a statement.

The company currently operates five lignite mines in Gujarat.

Roopwant Singh, IAS, Managing Director, GMDC, said, “The company is looking for consulting partner who adds value to the company and helps strategize long-term mining opportunities. GMDC has achieved a remarkable turnaround in the last twelve months. We have built capabilities, created resilience, elevated financial performance and embraced transformational change.”

"For this purpose, GMDC intends to appoint a consultant to design, engineering, manufacture, supply, install, and commission a modular lignite washery (sulphur/pyrite removal plant) with a suitable Crusher from 1.50 Million Tonne ± 10% per annum sized lignite by Environmental friendly dry technology," the statement said.

GMDC's mining activities are spread across Gujarat including Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Panchmahal, and Banaskantha districts having interests in minerals such as Lignite, Bauxite, Fluorspar, Manganese, Ball Clay, Silica Sand, Bentonitic Clay and Limestone.