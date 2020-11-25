MCX-Nickel: Bulls should stay cautious

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
The December futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been in an uptrend since early October, was consolidating in sideways trend within ₹1,184 and ₹1,210 for the past two weeks. But the contract broke out of the range on Tuesday, shifting the bias to upside.
The current price level is well above the 21-day moving average indicating considerable upward momentum. Notably, the latest breakout has confirmed an ascending triangle – a bullish chart pattern. Moreover, the relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence indicators on the daily chart stay in their respective bullish territory. However, as a caution, both the indicators are showing weakness in the rally.
So, traders can initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,184 if the contract rallies past ₹1,220. A breakout of ₹1,220 can take the contract to ₹1,250 and interestingly, the ascending triangle pattern indicates a possibly target of ₹1,280. Immediate supports can be spotted at ₹1,184 and ₹1,140.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Can you invest in a foreign currency? What all documents do you need? Read on to find out
A compact portfolio of mainly large-cap stocks has worked for the fund
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...