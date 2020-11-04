MCX-Nickel hovers around support

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Since early October, the November futures contract of nickel on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been in an uptrend.
However, last week, after marking a high of ₹1,207.9 the contract began to moderate and it is currently trading around ₹1,145. This is a key support for the contract since the 38.2 per cent retracement level of the prior rally and the 21-day moving average coincide at this price level.
So, if the bulls regain traction and advances from here, it is likely to face a hindrance at ₹1,200 level. A decisive break out of this level can lift the contract to ₹1,236. But in case if contract slips below the support of ₹1,145, it can be expected to decline to ₹1,108. Subsequent support is at ₹1,080.
Following the recent price moderation, the daily relative strength index has moved downwards; but it remains in the bullish region. Whereas the moving average convergence divergence indicator is flat.
Since ₹1,145 is a strong support, traders can be cautiously bullish and initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,108.
