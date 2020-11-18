MCX-Nickel tests a key resistance

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
The nickel futures contract on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) encountered a key resistance at around ₹1,200 in the past week and tests this barrier.
In the last session, the contract slipped marginally about 0.7 per cent and is now at around ₹1,186 levels.
Following a corrective decline in September, the contract took support at ₹1,035 in early October and bounced up. Since then, the contract has been on a short-term uptrend.
The contract breached its 21- and 50-day moving averages in early October and continued to trend upwards.
As long as the contract trades above the key short-term trend-deciding level of ₹1,135, the uptrend will remain intact. Immediate support is placed at ₹1,155. A decline below this base can drag the contract down to ₹1,135 levels that could be a near term correction.
On the other hand, a conclusive break above the vital resistance level of ₹1,200 can reinforce bullish momentum and take the contract northwards to ₹1,225 and then to ₹1,260 over the short-term.
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...