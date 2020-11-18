Commodities

MCX-Nickel tests a key resistance

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on November 18, 2020 Published on November 18, 2020

The nickel futures contract on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) encountered a key resistance at around ₹1,200 in the past week and tests this barrier.

In the last session, the contract slipped marginally about 0.7 per cent and is now at around ₹1,186 levels.

Following a corrective decline in September, the contract took support at ₹1,035 in early October and bounced up. Since then, the contract has been on a short-term uptrend.

The contract breached its 21- and 50-day moving averages in early October and continued to trend upwards.

As long as the contract trades above the key short-term trend-deciding level of ₹1,135, the uptrend will remain intact. Immediate support is placed at ₹1,155. A decline below this base can drag the contract down to ₹1,135 levels that could be a near term correction.

On the other hand, a conclusive break above the vital resistance level of ₹1,200 can reinforce bullish momentum and take the contract northwards to ₹1,225 and then to ₹1,260 over the short-term.

