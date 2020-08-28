Commodities

Sugar steadies in routine trade

Sugar prices at all level ruled steady as demand-supply remained at par amid need-based volume. At the Vashi wholesale market, prices were fluctuating by ₹5-10 a quintal. Naka and mill tender rates were unchanged on routine activities.

Arrivals were about 40-42 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at the same level. Inventories were about 90-95 truck loads. Freight rates were stable at ₹85-100 per bag.

On Thursday evening, about 16-18 mills offered tenders and sold about 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,220 for S-grade and ₹3,250-3,320 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,306 – Rs 3,362 and M-grade 3,400 – 3,512.

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,250-3,320 and M-grade 3,370 – 3,420.

