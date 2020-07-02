Turmeric inflow decreases at Erode

Arrivals of turmeric to the markets in Erode are on the decline. “Arrivals were at 2,000 bags and traders purchased fifty per cent of the turmeric for a lesser price. The main reason for the decrease in arrival is non-operation of bus services in the district,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

Regarding the price, both varieties were down by ₹100 a quintal. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,789-6,077 a quintal, while root variety fetched ₹4,511-5,518. Of the arrival of 1,326 bags, 520 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,811-6,134; root variety traded at ₹4,589-5,729. 485 bags arrived for sale and 387 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,099-5,989 a quintal and root variety went for ₹4,229-5,660. Of the 148 bags offered, only 91 found takers.