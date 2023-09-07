Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited’s shares were up by 1.33 per cent after the company announced that it had recently clinched an order valued at Rs 25.44 crore.

This order, received from HAREDA (Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency), encompasses the comprehensive supply, installation, and commissioning of 538 Solar Water Pumping Systems. These systems will be equipped with advanced PV Modules, contributing to sustainable and eco-friendly water solutions. The project is slated for completion within a concise period of 120 days.

The shares were up by 1.33 per cent to Rs. 313.35 at 2.09 p.m. on the BSE.