DOMS Industries, the leading stationary and pen manufacturer, has fixed a price band of ₹750-790 for the initial public offering (IPO) which will be open for subscription between December 13 and 15. Bids can be made for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 shares thereafter

Anchor Investor Bidding will open on December 12.

The offer consists of a fresh issue of such number of equity shares aggregating up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale of ₹850 crore comprising equity shares aggregating up to ₹800 crore by Fabbrica Italiana lapis Ed Affini S.P.A (F.I.L.A.) and ₹25 crore each by Sanjay Mansukhlal Rajani and Ketan Mansukhlal Rajani.

The offer includes a reservation of such number of equity shares aggregating up to ₹5 crore for subscription by eligible employees. The company, in consultation with the book running lead managers, may offer a discount equivalent of ₹75 per equity share to employees. The company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

