Ecoboard Industries Ltd.’s shares were up by 16.36 per cent after the company announced that it had secured multiple orders from various customers, amounting to a cumulative Rs 24 crore.

The company has initiated the necessary processes to fulfil these orders. As a result, it anticipates positive returns that will be reflected in the upcoming quarter.

The shares of the company were up by 16.36 per cent at Rs 23.75 at 11.05 am on the BSE.