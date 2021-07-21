Glenmark Life Sciences to cater to the global need for affordable APIs

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Glenmark Life Sciences expects to tap into the opportunity arising from global need for quality and affordable APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) in the post-pandemic world.
Everyone in the world is under pressure to bring health budgets under control and this fuels the need for affordable options in the post-pandemic scenario, Yassir Rawjee, GLS Managing Director and Chief Executive, told BusinessLine, adding that the demand had been “extremely robust”.
Citing the example of Brazil, where a court suspended extensions on drug patents, he said, it was not an act “out of the blue”. Such decisions are led by the fact that countries are looking for better options and API is part of the overall cost, he said.
GLS operates in the high-value, non-commoditised API segment and is slated to be listed next week. Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, the company was going in for a listing after two decades. The API business had been built over two decades, he said. In 2019, the company had spun it off into a separate entity to get better focus on APIs and contract drug development and manufacturing, besides scaling it up to become a major player globally.
The company fixed its price band at ₹695 to ₹720 per share and bids can be made for a minimum of 20 equity shares in multiples of 20 share thereafter, the company said.
Outlining the global opportunity, Rawjee said, the total pharmaceutical market is a $ 1.1-trillion market worldwide and APIs are pegged at about $190 billion (2021), projected to reach $260 billion by 2026. In India, the bulk drug segment is growing at about nine percent, he said.
With revenues at ₹1,885 crore, he said, the therapeutic areas of focus included cardiovascular, central nervous system, pain and diabetes segments. Segments of interest for the future include oncology and iron complexes – where they are working with customer to commercialise the product, he said, besides peptides.
In fact, GLS has four key projects in its basket where it is working with clients, he added. The company has four manufacturing facilities and is setting up a fifth in Solapur (Maharasthra) and expects it to be ready in about 18 months, he said. The funds from the IPO will also be used to pay off its existing ₹800 crore-odd debt to the parent, he added.
The company’s IPO consists of equity shares of face value of ₹2 each of GLS comprising a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹10,60 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,300,000 equity shares by the promoter Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Up to 50 per cent of the total offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. The remaining 35 per cent stake is allocated to retail investors, the company said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...