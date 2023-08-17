Greaves Finance Ltd, a wholly owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) of Greaves Cotton Ltd, has tied up with Ather Energy to finance the latter’s electric two-wheelers.

Greaves Cotton Ltd shares were up by 2.5 per cent at Rs 133 at 10.44 am on BSE.

The partnership has five specially crafted financing schemes from EVFIN, each centred around the concept of buyback and upgrade.

‘Ride.fin (Buyback)‘ offers customers the option to buy the Ather 450X through affordable EMIs, providing the flexibility to either return the vehicle after four years, or continue with the same EMIs for an additional year.

For those eyeing future upgrades, ‘Smart.fin (Upgrade)‘ presents an assured buyback programme, allowing a seamless transition to the next generation of Ather electric two-wheelers.

Additionally, ‘protect.fin (Secured)‘ caters to customers seeking a secure financing option, offering finance schemes coupled with extended warranty plans spanning five years, providing a sense of security and extended protection.

For the value-conscious segment, ‘zip.fin (Lowest ROI)‘ offers the lowest interest rate starting at just 3.99 per cent RoI.