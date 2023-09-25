Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of Karizma XMR. Starting from October 1, 2023, the new price will commence at ₹1,79,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Until midnight on September 30, 2023, customers can still secure the Karizma XMR at the current introductory price of ₹1,72,900. Bookings can be made at Hero MotoCorp dealerships for a booking fee of ₹3,000. The current booking window will conclude at Midnight on September 30th, with a subsequent booking window opening at a later date, featuring the revised price.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp said, “The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among the customers. The response has been great and this is a true testament to the trust that our customers have placed in this iconic legend. The production for the new Karizma has already started and we will soon commence the deliveries. We are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers this festive season.”

The new Karizma XMR is equipped with a 210cc liquid cooled DOHC engine, 6-speed transmission featuring slip and assist clutch, and dual channel ABS. With enhanced ergonomics, sporty agility, comfort, and dynamic performance, the Karizma XMR introduces a fresh perspective to the 210cc category.

