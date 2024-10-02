Indore-based Highway Infrastructure has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with market regulator SEBI. The company plans to raise funds through IPO of equity shares comprising fresh issue aggregating up to ₹105 crore and offer for sale up to 31,00,000 equity shares.

HIL is an infrastructure development and management company. The company is engaged in the business of tollway collection, infrastructure development and management and real estate business. While the company’s business spans various facets of infrastructure development and management, tollway collection stands out as a significant mix of its business model, driving consistent revenue and long-term financial performance.