Indian Oil, PFC out of CPSE index

The National Stock Exchange has increased the number of stocks in Nifty CPSE index to 12 from the current 10 and excluded Indian Oil Corporation and Power Finance Corporation from the index.

indiaFour public sector undertakings — Cochin Shipyard, NHPC, NMDC and Power Grid Corporation of India — will enter the index. The changes will take effect from January 24, the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee of NSE Indices said in a release. The panel also tweaked the eligibility criteria for the index by lowering the Union Government’s holding (promoter) to 51 per cent from the current 51.5 per cent. Our Bureau