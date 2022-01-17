Infibeam board to meet on Jan 31 for bonus, Q3

The board of Infibeam Avenues will meet on January 31 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021, declaration of interim dividend, a proposal of issue of bonus shares, a proposal for issuance of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate. Shares of Infibeam Avenues closed 0.37 per cent higher at ₹40.85 on the BSE. Our Bureau

