hamburger

Markets

Infibeam board to meet on Jan 31 for bonus, Q3

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jan 17, 2022

The board of Infibeam Avenues will meet on January 31 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021, declaration of interim dividend, a proposal of issue of bonus shares, a proposal for issuance of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate. Shares of Infibeam Avenues closed 0.37 per cent higher at ₹40.85 on the BSE. Our Bureau

Published on January 17, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you