Broker call: Ipca Laboratories (Buy)

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Emkay Global
Ipca Laboratories (Buy)
CMP: ₹1,121.9
Target: ₹1,200
Ipca Laboratories is engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company is a manufacturer and supplier of over 10 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It offers APIs, such as atenolol, hydroxychloroquine sulfate, morantel citrate, pyrantel pamoate and zaltoprofen.
Ipca’s Silvassa plant has been classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) by the USFDA after inspection. This plant is already under the USFDA import alert and was re-inspected between August 19 and 23, 2019, which culminated into three observations.
The OAI status is on the expected lines and implies that the resolution process will take longer — unlikely by FY21 — in our view. However, our thesis remains unchanged and FY21E EPS does not factor in any upsides from the US business.
It is still unclear if Silvassa observations would cause any delay in the re-inspection of other two plants as the USFDA expressed its dissatisfaction on the remediation progress at Silvassa.
We maintain ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹1,200, valuing the company at 20xFY21 EPS due to strong momentum of the non-US businesses and the underlying operating leverage. The US plant resolution, whenever it happens, will be an added optionality. We are overweight in EAP.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
The rupee (INR) broke out of the critical resistance at 71.6 and closed at 71.49 against the dollar (USD) on ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...