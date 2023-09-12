The Rs. 320-crore IPO of EMS Limited will close today for public subscription. The issue was subscribed 15.05 times at the end of Day 2. The company comes out with a price band of Rs. 200-211. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs. 146.24 crore and 82.94 lakh shares under Offer for Sale by the Promotor, Mr. Ramveer Singh. The IPO will close on September 12. At the upper price band, the company’s IPO size would be Rs. 320-321 crore.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed to 29.73 times and the retail individual investors part 16.62 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers got subscribed 67 per cent.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will fund working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. Khambatta Securities Limited is the sole Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

The company already completed the pre-IPO placement of 16,00,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 211, aggregating Rs. 33.76 crore. Accordingly, the size of fresh issue was reduced to Rs. 146.24 crore and an offer for the sale of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter Ramveer Singh.

As part of IPO process, sewerage solutions company EMS on Thursday mopped up Rs. 96.37 crore from anchor investors, who are NAV Capital VCC - NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund, Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC - CELL 1, BofA Securities Europe SA - ODI, and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. It has finalised allocation of 45,67,476 shares to anchor investors, at Rs. 211 a share.

The firm that provides water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal services will make use of net fresh issue proceeds mainly for working capital requirements amounting to Rs. 101.24 crore, and the remaining for general corporate purposes.