ITI Limited reported that a Central PSU under the Ministry of Communication, has introduced its own branded Laptop and Micro PC named 'SMAASH'.

These products, developed in collaboration with Intel Corporation, have already been deployed in the market and have won tenders against major MNC brands. The Micro PC, an eco-friendly solution, offers efficient computation with a minimal carbon footprint and reduced e-waste. It consumes less power, requires less space, and boasts a longer lifespan compared to conventional PCs.

The SMAASH laptops come in various configurations, including models suitable for students. ITI Limited has recently supplied around 9,000 laptops to government schools in Kerala. All SMAASH products have obtained essential certifications for quality and compliance.

The shares were up by 14.46 per cent to Rs. 142.50 at 1 p.m. on the BSE.