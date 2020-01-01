Broker's call: Lumax Industries (Accumulate)

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
CD Equisearch
Lumax Industries (Accumulate)
CMP: ₹1,271.35
Target: ₹1,558
For H1FY20, a range of new products were launched by Lumax Industries with Lumax lighting components-XL-6 and S-Presso for Maruti, N-Torq for TVS Motors, Hector for MG Motors, etc. Although the share of Maruti’s revenue in Lumax Industries increased to 38 per cent in H1FY20 (excluding mould sales) from 34 per cent in H1FY19, revenues from Maruti declined. With one client garnering such a large amount of revenue share, this is a sign of concern in case there is a sustained slowdown from Maruti Suzuki India. The share of passenger vehicles reduced marginally to 64 per cent in H1FY20 from 66 per cent a year ago. With two wheelers garnering the majority of industry sales, this is an area where Lumax can make further inroads especially with the range of reforms such as AHO (all-time headlight on), etc, being introduced.
The stock currently trades at 15.5x FY20e EPS of ₹84.01 and 13.3x FY21e EPS of ₹97.4. Weighing odds, we recommend ‘Accumulate’ call on the stock with revised target of ₹1,558 (previous target: ₹2,040) based on 16x FY21e earnings (forward PEG: 1) over a period of 9-12 months.
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
We are finally stepping in to 2020, the year that seemed far in to the future. So far away that many companies ...
Recent approvals for enhancing production, extension of mine leasing rights and healthy margins bode well for ...
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...