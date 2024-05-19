Eight of the top-10 most valued firms added ₹1,47,935.19 crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 1,341.47 points or 1.84 per cent.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions or failures at the primary site.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

The valuation of LIC zoomed ₹40,163.73 crore to ₹6,16,212.90 crore.

Reliance Industries added ₹36,467.26 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹19,41,110.70 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹26,492.61 crore to ₹7,64,917.29 crore, and that of HDFC Bank rallied by ₹21,136.71 crore to ₹11,14,163.29 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank soared ₹9,570.68 crore to ₹7,94,404.51 crore, and that of Infosys went up by ₹7,815.51 crore to ₹5,99,376.39 crore.

ITC's mcap jumped ₹4,057.54 crore to ₹5,44,895.67 crore, while State Bank of India added ₹2,231.15 crore to ₹7,32,576.77 crore.

However, the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by ₹16,588.94 crore to ₹13,92,963.69 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by ₹6,978.29 crore to ₹5,46,843.87 crore.

Also read: Time for mutual funds to tap the water theme