Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹1,84,225.43 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers, in an overall bullish equity market trend.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,457.38 points or 2.44 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever Limited was the only laggard from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed ₹48,238.78 crore to ₹16,37,408.27 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) jumped ₹31,325.39 crore to ₹5,15,887.19 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank rallied ₹23,472.25 crore to ₹6,40,949.71 crore and that of ITC climbed ₹21,003.35 crore to ₹5,28,377.17 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced ₹19,886.94 crore to ₹11,76,750.92 crore and that of Bharti Airtel gained ₹18,874.22 crore to ₹4,45,509.68 crore.

Infosys added ₹10,447.1 crore taking its market valuation to ₹5,19,662.10 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation surged ₹8,115.33 crore to ₹9,42,052.68 crore and that of HDFC climbed ₹2,862.07 crore to ₹5,09,126.31 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined ₹10,244.22 crore to ₹5,76,683.68 crore.

The top-10 firms include Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel.