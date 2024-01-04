Persistent Systems Ltd announced a multi-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at accelerating the innovation and development of generative AI solutions. Persistent adopted generative AI across various industry verticals using services like Amazon CodeWhisperer and Amazon Bedrock.

The collaboration with AWS enables Persistent to enhance its impact on clients generative AI, providing access to additional resources for proof of concept development. This collaboration leverages Persistent’s over 30 years of software engineering experience, AWS Migration Competency status, and a team of 2,500 AWS practitioners to deliver generative AI-powered solutions tailored to clients’ needs.

The agreement emphasises Persistent’s proficiency in building robust cloud infrastructure, crucial in today’s cloud-first, AI-first world. Joint clients will benefit from continued early access to AWS’s generative AI services, supporting their growth, time-to-market, and customer experience goals. The collaboration reflects a commitment to providing value and unlocking the full potential of technology investments for clients.

Also read: Tata Tele upgrades Smartflo UCaaS, shares up

Rajiv Sodhi, Senior Vice President, Hyperscaler Business and Strategic Alliances, Persistent, said, “Enterprises across industries are looking to tap into the transformative potential of generative AI to reimagine, redefine, and rethink their business models for improved customer experiences and business growth. Combined with our newly acquired AWS Migration Competency status and our SCA, AWS will help us scale generative AI adoption among our clients so they can identify and implement use cases where this technology can have a real impact. We remain committed to helping clients reach their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and rapid innovation that AWS provides.”

The shares were down by 0.31 per cent to ₹7266.05 at 12.38 pm on the BSE.