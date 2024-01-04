Tata Tele Services (Maharashtra) Ltd’s shares were up by 1.70 per cent after the company reported an advancement in its Smartflo UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service) voice solution by integrating support for the Operator Connect platform within Microsoft Teams. This aims to revolutionise the unified communication experience for businesses, allowing the connection of telephone numbers on the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) with Microsoft Teams, per the company.

The Operator Connect integration is expected to provide unparalleled flexibility for users in connecting their telephone numbers with Teams, delivering communication solution, it added.

Vishal Rally, Senior Vice President, Product and Marketing at Tata TeleServices, said this integration bridges the gap between remote workforces and the office, fostering advanced communication experiences and promoting stronger connections with employees and customers.

Shruti Bhatia, Country Head, Modern Work and Surface, India and South Asia, Microsoft said, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering greater efficiencies and productivity through seamless PSTN calling services. Our collaboration with TTBS reinforces our dedication to supporting businesses in their digital transformation journey with secure and cost-optimized solutions. Teams Phone provides complete calling capabilities, helping businesses to stay connected effortlessly and in the flow of their work.”

The shares were up by 1.70 per cent to ₹92.78 at 11.51 am on the BSE.