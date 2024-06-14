Shares of Purple Finance were listed on the BSE on Friday. After opening at ₹125.28, the stock surged further to a high of ₹131.54 and a low of ₹119.02, before closing at ₹123.70.
In a reverse merger, Purple Finance was merged with BSE-listed Canopy Finance Ltd
Amitabh Chaturvedi, Promoter & Executive Chairman, Purple Finance, said: “We remain committed to delivering MSME focused loans that will help our customers transform their lives and meet their working capital or business needs with our timely disbursed loans driving long-term value for both our customers and stakeholders.”
The equity shareholders of Canopy Finance were allotted one share of Purple Finance for each share held.
