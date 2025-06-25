This refers to ‘Rate rationalisation will improve GST system’ (June 25). The Finance Minister promised GST rationalisation in the last Budget and it is high time this was implemented. GST collections have been encouraging, and the GST Council has done well in the last eight years, and time has come for it to move towards a three-rate regime. GST reforms such as bringing ATF and natural gas under GST and removing the levy on medical insurance premium should be looked at positively. Indeed structural reforms like operationalising the GST Appellate Tribunal should be prioritised besides using technology to counter fake entities and fake billing.

Bal Govind

Noida

Rates must be cut

Even though the GST regime is fulfilling the goal of ‘One Nation, One Tax’ and also serving the purpose of replacing the multiple tax regime, the elevated rates of taxes are counter-productive to consumption, which is critical for stimulating dynamism in the economy. Given the changing lifestyle, yesterday’s luxuries are today’s essentials, yet taxes remain the same.

Despite the measures taken to stop leakages of tax revenues, there are many instances of under-reporting, tax evasion and misuse of input tax credit. It is imperative to strengthen the preventive vigilance systems to eliminate corruption and ensure correct payment of taxes.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

MSME emissions

This refers to ‘MSMEs need to cut emissions’ (June 25). MSMEs must be encouraged to use renewable energy sources and reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. The government should provide financial support for creating the required infrastructure for transitioning to clean energy sources. MSMEs, on their part, should participate in the carbon credit market.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Safety in the skies

This refers to ‘DGCA’s air-safety audit finds multiple lapses at airlines, hubs’ (June 25). While Air India owes an explanation for such grave laxity, a moot question also arises here: why such a late awakening on the part of the nation’s civil aviation regulator? Who knows, precious lives could have been saved had “all concerned” been alive to their onerous responsibilities.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Rlys’ fare hike plan

This refers to the planned hike in fares by the Railways from July 1. The proposed hike of 0.5 to 2 paise/km is reasonable. However, to retain public trust, the Railways must ensure visible improvements in services — cleanliness, punctuality, digital amenities, and onboard safety. A transparent fare utilisation report could enhance accountability. Exempting suburban trains shows sensitivity to daily commuters. Such calibrated hikes, if matched with service upgrades, can help balance revenue needs with public convenience.

Vijaykumar HK

Raichur

Published on June 25, 2025